Man booked for making fake birth, death certificates in Gurugram

A team of chief minister’s flying squad on Friday booked a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making fake birth and death certificates and charging ₹500 per document in Gurugram. However, the suspect is absconding, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The CM flying squad has found during the investigation that the suspect makes fake birth and death certificates by charging ₹ 500 for each document. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authorities said the certificate had a barcode, which when scanned would lead to a fake health department website, making it appear genuine.

According to the complaint filed by Inspector Dharmbir Singh of the intelligence department, a Subhash Nagar resident, Kanwaljeet, and a constable working in Sushant Lok police station, Suman Rani, posed as customers to lay a trap to catch the suspect. But the suspect is on the run. A case was registered at Sector 29 police station, police said.

In his complaint, inspector Singh said, “A birth certificate was issued in the name of Aarti. When the barcode given on the birth certificate was scanned, the website of the health department opened. When this certificate was verified by the MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram), it was revealed as fake. The CM flying squad checked the mobile number with the help of a cyber cell, and it turned out to be of Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. CM flying squad has found during the investigation that this person makes fake birth and death certificates by taking ₹500 for each. People used to connect with this person through mobile only.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against Sukhbir Singh under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 197 (Issuing or signing false certificate) of the IPC and section 66D of IT act at sector 29 police station on Thursday.

Police said they are questioning alleged victims of the fraud to ascertain exactly how many such fake certificates have been issued so far.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON