Man booked for molesting minor daughter in Ggm

gurugram news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:17 AM IST

GURUGRAM: A 14-year-old girl has accused her father of molesting her, police said on Saturday

ByLeena Dhankhar

GURUGRAM: A 14-year-old girl has accused her father of molesting her, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station on Friday against the father of the girl, who owns an export company, police added.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident took place at around 6:30pm on February 15 when she was alone at home. Police said her father allegedly touched her inappropriately, while her mother was away for some work.

Police said the victim is a Class 8 student of a prominent school, adding that she did not reveal the incident to anybody for two days.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station, police added. “As per the complaint, a case has been registered and a thorough investigation is underway. We are verifying the allegations filed against the suspect and action will be taken on the basis of evidence”, said inspector Ajay Malik, station house officer of Bhondsi police station.

