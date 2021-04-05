Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man booked for uploading woman’s pictures without consent
Man booked for uploading woman’s pictures without consent

A man was booked on Monday for allegedly posting a 28-year-old woman’s pictures on a social networking site without her consent
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:15 PM IST
A man was booked on Monday for allegedly posting a 28-year-old woman’s pictures on a social networking site without her consent. Police said that the woman filed a complaint against him alleging that he had been threatening and stalking her for the last three months.

The complainant said that she got married last year and since then the suspect had been troubling her and tried to create problems between her husband and her.

Police said the woman and the suspect had studied in the same school and were friends for over two years. The suspect, who allegedly had the password for her social media accounts, reportedly uploaded her pictures with him and updated status announcing her divorce.

Police said the woman approached them on Monday morning and submitted screenshots of the messages and pictures sent by him. She also gave a pen drive which had call recordings where the suspect was allegedly threatening her and asking her to meet him and leave her husband if he wanted her to stop troubling her.

Subhash Boken, Gururgam police spokesperson, said that they have booked a case under section 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station.

Boken said that the suspect had shared her obscene pictures with her family members following which she was asked to complaint to police on Monday.

