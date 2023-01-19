Man charred to death as flat catches fire in Gurugram

A 46-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death after his rented flat on the fifth floor of Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59 caught fire on Thursday, said officials. Following the incident, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. We have decided to give a compensation to the family members for their loss and the damage caused to their house,” Yadav said.

The incident was reported around 12.25pm and three fire tenders from Sector 29 fire station and 12 firefighters were sent to the spot. Two fire officers also reached the spot to ascertain the situation, said fire safety officials, adding that it was the other residents who noticed the smoke and raised the alarm.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said the man was found dead, seated under a slab in the open kitchen. The other family members were not at home at the time of the fire. “It seems that he was hiding under the slab; his right hand was on top of the slab and his body was stiff as if he was electrocuted. The LPG cylinders in the flat were intact,” he said.

The deceased, Matias Minj, hailed from Beltoli in Jharkhand and used to work as a driver in the city, police said. The family had been living in the apartment, meant for the economically weaker sections (EWS), since the past four years.

Urmila Minj, wife of the deceased, said she went to work around 9am. Her husband and both sons were at home. “The boys went to the terrace around 11.30am and were studying there while my husband was resting in the flat. Everything was alright when I left. There was no electrical problem and I had already cooked food. I received a call from one of my neighbours that our flat was on fire and I left my work and returned home. The flames were coming out of the balcony and the kitchen window. I looked for my husband but could not see him anywhere,” said Urmila, who works as domestic help at a nearby residential society.

“We had a small corner in the open kitchen where my sons or husband used to sit while I cooked. There was an electric plug there. He was found sitting there under the slab. We suspect that he might have tried to hide there to escape the flames and died,” she said.

The neighbours said they had seen Minj in the balcony when the fire broke out but then he went inside.

Rakesh Kumar, one of the residents, said they all assumed that Minj was coming down but fire officials later informed us that he was charred to death. “The fire extinguishers were in working condition and fire officials also had used it. There were only two families on the fifth floor and fire was controlled before it could spread to the entire building,” he said.

Kalra said they received information around 12.25pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “All safety equipment were in place and working condition,” he said.

Prima facie, according to police, the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said, “It appears to be an accident, but we are investigating the incident to rule out foul play. The door was locked from inside and the firefighters had to break it open. The forensic team was also called to the spot and samples were collected and sent to Madhuban lab for further probe. The man must have got trapped; he must have tried to escape but the carbon monoxide from the smoke must have made him collapse,” he said.

Balhara said that family members have not alleged any foul play. “The entire flat had caught fire and the other flats were also damaged by the flames,” he said.

