A 26-year-old man was critically injured after one of his legs was maimed during a garbage lifting operation involving an earthmover at Sector 12 Chowk in Gurugram on Monday, police said. Man critically injured during garbage lifting operation in Gurugram

Police said the victim was allegedly in an inebriated condition and was sleeping amid a garbage heap, due to which neither the earthmover operator nor sanitation workers noticed him during the cleaning operation.

Investigators said the incident took place between 10am and 10.30am when an earthmover operator, accompanied by sanitation workers, arrived at the chowk to lift daily garbage from the site. According to police, the operator pressed the heavy metal bucket of the machine against the ground to scoop up the garbage when the man came underneath it. One of his legs was severely injured before workers realised his presence and immediately alerted the police control room.

A senior police official said sanitation workers at the spot informed officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), who rushed to the location. “In between, they rushed the injured to the Gurugram civil hospital for treatment. He was further shifted to a private hospital for better treatment, where doctors are trying to save his maimed leg,” the official said.

An MCG official said the contractor responsible for garbage lifting in the area shifted the victim to the hospital soon after informing civic officials. “We will ensure that he receives all the necessary medical help for treatment and recovery,” the official said.

The official added that sanitation workers generally inspect the area and remove stray animals or cattle before earthmover operations begin. “However, on Monday, they could not spot the victim as he was lying amid the garbage. Prima facie, it seemed that he was in a completely inebriated condition and may have collapsed on the garbage heap while crossing through the spot on the previous night,” the official said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim’s family was later traced. “He was a daily wager. The family has refused to press any kind of charges against anyone in connection with the incident,” he said.