Man dies after speeding SUV rams motorcycle, car in Sector 45

Gurugram: A motorcyclist died and five members of a family, including a child, travelling in a car were injured after a speeding SUV rammed them in Sector 45, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place at about 11pm on Saturday when the motorcyclist and the family in a Honda City car approached the traffic signal in front of a school at a slow speed on their way towards Huda City Centre.

Police said that the Hyundai Venue SUV had a head-on collision with the motorcycle after entering the lane from the wrong direction.

The SUV was speeding and the impact was such that the motorcyclist, later identified as Kamal Kumar, a food delivery agent, was flung in the air, police said.

Police added that the SUV driver lost control and later hit the car, carrying five members of the family, which was travelling hardly 20 metres behind the motorcycle. The suspect abandoned the SUV at the spot and fled on foot and he is yet to be arrested.

Police said that Himanshu Singh, who was driving the car, is an eyewitness to the incident. He rang one of his friends in Gurugram, who rushed his wife, children and two other relatives to a private hospital in Sector 47 and were treated for blunt injuries. The motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sector 43, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deceased Kumar received severe injuries in the head even though he was wearing a helmet and had probably died at the spot within minutes of the accident from excessive bleeding, police added.

Police said that Singh and his family members were returning home to Dwarka in Delhi after having dinner at a restaurant in Sector 50.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR against the unidentified SUV driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Sunday morning, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are trying to trace the suspect with help of the SUV owner, who is a resident of Sector 52.