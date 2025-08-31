A 48-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in his apartment at Godrej Summit society in Gurugram Sector 104, police said on Saturday. The victim, who was under psychiatric treatment, died by suicide just minutes after his neighbours came to his apartment to check up on him, police added. Man dies by suicide in Gurugram

The incident took place between 8pm and 8.30pm on Friday. Police said that the victim had moved to Gurugram from London a few years ago after a divorce from his wife. He lived in a one-bedroom flat on the sixth floor and had a good relationship with the neighbours on his floor who used to check up on him frequently, police said.

“Three of his neighbours found him injured inside the bathroom of his apartment. They alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle rushed to the spot. The victim, who was still alive, was rushed to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, where doctors declared him dead,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police. “The victim’s neighbours told us that he never used his own bathroom out of some kind of fear,” said a second police officer.

On Friday, one of his neighbours initially knocked on his door but when he didn’t open, he gathered others and forced their way inside. Police said that they found him in his bathroom with the tap running, but he seemed fine and told them that he would come outside in 15 minutes, police said. However, 15 minutes later, when he didn’t come out or answer, they decided to enter the bathroom again, police said. However, they found the victim blocking the door. When they forced open the door a little, they saw blood on the floor, police said. Two of the neighbours forced their way inside and found him in an injured condition, and immediately called the police, officers said.

Police said that they informed the victim’s family in London, who are expected to arrive soon after which an autopsy will be carried out. No suicide note was recovered but police seized several medicines which the victim used based on a doctor’s prescription.