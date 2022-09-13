Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents
Gurugram: A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Sector 7 on Saturday after being harassed by three loan recovery agents, police said on Monday. The deceased’s family recovered a purported suicide note on Sunday evening, officials informed.
According to the cops, the note, dated August 31, mentioned that the man was being harassed by three loan recovery agents of two private financing firms and a bank.
Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, an FIR was registered against the three agents under Sector 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday night.
“We have obtained call detail records of the three suspects. They will be served notices to appear for questioning,” a senior police officer said. He added that the agents’ names and phone numbers were written on the suicide note left by the deceased.
Inspector Dinkar Kumar, station house officer, New Colony police station, said that police are investigating to ascertain the loan amount and the purpose for which the loan was taken. “We will also question the family members,” he added.
Gurugram man held for strangling wife to death on suspicion of infidelity
Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly strangling Asmat Ali (28)'s wife to death, officials informed. Asmat Ali (28) was apprehended from Ghata village in Sector 58 where he lived with his deceased wife Sunifa (27). According to cops, the incident took place on Friday night. Ali called Sunita's family members after the incident and told them had died by suicide. Ali claimed that he laid her down in an attempt to resuscitate her, investigators informed.
Multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar will be ready by March 2023
The multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar is likely to be constructed by March next year, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said on Sunday. The parking near Sohna Chowk can accommodate around 206 cars and 190 two-wheelers, said officials. Three basement floors have been reserved for basement parking and six floors above are primarily reserved for commercial shops which will be given on lease by the MCG, said officials.
Juvenile held for murder of junior in madrasa in Nuh
Hoping that the crime would dissuade his parents from continuing his enrolment in a madrasa in Nuh, a 13-year-old killed his best friend --- an 11-year-old boy --- at the institution by assaulting and strangulating him to death on September 3, the police said. Police recreated the crime scene following which he was apprehended on Sunday.
Haryana CM suspends cop for laxity in investigating corruption
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took strong cognizance of the cheating a person on pretext of appointment in Group-D job in the Central Government and directed to suspend the then SHO, who was probing the matter, for laxity on his part. Khattar ordered while presiding over the district grievance redressal committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram.
Man held for blackmailing 85 women using their morphed pictures
Faridabad police arrested a 42-year-old truck driver from Aligarh on Monday for allegedly blackmailing at least 85 women. The suspect, identified as Ganesh Singh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh told police that he found a SIM card at a dhaba in Rajasthan and used it to commit the crimes. Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said Singh created multiple social media accounts from where he copied images and later morphed them to blackmail women.
