Man dies on Golf Course Road after being dragged by speeding car

A 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit him and dragged him for 20 metres on the Golf Course Road on Thursday morning, police said on Friday. The car’s passengers, suspected to be drunk at the time, immediately abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, police added. Manoj Kumar, station house officer of the Sushant Lok police station, said that Virender Kumar was wearing a helmet but he sustained severe injuries in the head due to the force of the impact. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Virender Kumar, who lived in Jharera, Delhi and worked as a chauffeur for the principal of a private school in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. He was going on his motorcycle to pick her up from her house in Gurugram Sector 54 when the accident took place at 6.45am on Thursday.

“When Virender arrived near the Gurugram Sector 42/43 Rapid Metro station , a speeding Honda CRV hit his motorcycle from behind. The bike along with Virender got stuck under the car and were dragged for at least 20 metres. The car halted and the driver and passengers fled the scene on foot, leaving Virender bleeding on the road,” said a senior police officer.

Passersby alerted the police control room, after which an ambulance reached the spot and rushed Virender to Paras Hospital in Sushant Lok Phase 1, Sector43, where doctors declared him dead.

Nand Kishore, brother of Virender ’s fiancee, said that they received information about the accident at 7.50am. “We immediately reached the hospital but he was already dead. There were liquor, snacks, disposable glasses and several other kinds of eatables scattered inside the car which hit him, which clearly indicates that those inside it were drunk,” he said.

“The car driver is yet to be nabbed. We have seized the car and the mangled motorcycle. Everything found inside the car was preserved as they were crucial exhibits,” said SHO Kumar.

Based on Kishore’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the driver at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.