Man dupes Ggm couple of ₹2.5 cr in investment fraud; arrested in Dubai

A couple were duped of ₹2.5 crore after being lured by a suspect to invest in precious metal in return for profits, said police aware of the matter on Wednesday.

Police said the couple are in their mid-70s, living in a condominium in Sector 28. The man is a retired colonel and the suspect had come in their contact for the first time in 2021 via their family friend.

According to police, the suspect had introduced himself as an owner of a trading firm with its office in Sector 74A. During investigation, it was found that it was a fake company which the suspect had opened to dupe people.

A senior police official said that the man had first paid the suspect ₹7 lakh on June 7, 2021. “The suspect had been in contact with the couple for several months to win their trust. After the first investment, the suspect persuaded the victim to keep investing periodically,” he said.

Investigators said that the wife owned a flat in Navyug apartment in Sector 43 which she had sold in 2022. The suspect had repeatedly asked her to invest after which she had paid ₹1.5 crore in December 2022.

Police said the couple had overall invested ₹2.5 crore in the course of four years till 2024 and the suspect had promised them to get a return of ₹6.75 crore by December 2024.

According to police, the suspect fraudulently made the husband sign an agreement in on April 18, 2023, to make him a partner in his firm and duped more than 20 people by printing visiting cards in the husband’s name to win the trust of the people.

An investigator associated with the case said that the husband realised the suspect’s fraud when victims started to approach him to get their money back.

“He exited the firm in May 2024 and asked the suspect to return his investments. In the meantime, the suspect shifted to Dubai last year where authorities arrested him on for carrying out a similar fraud,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation is on to get details of the whereabouts of the suspects and to confirm through official channels if he is in a jail in Dubai and for what reason.

“An FIR was registered against the suspectunder Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Monday,” said Turan.