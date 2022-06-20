Man electrocuted while changing transformer, four power officials booked

A sub-divisional officer and four other employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Limited were booked after a contractual helper was electrocuted when was changing a transformer in lane number three at Rajiv Nagar in Sector-14 on Saturday evening, said police on Monday.

Family members of the deceased, Rajesh Kumar (24), said he climbed up a pole to change the transformer with the help of a crane only after the officials assured him that the power supply had been switched off.

Kumar’s father Karan Singh (50) alleged power supply to the overhead cables was still on when Kumar was working and he was electrocuted at the spot.

Singh said Kumar worked for a private firm, which provides manpower support for technical works of the DHBVN. According to police, the area falls under the suburban division of circle-II DHBVN in Gurugram.

Kuldeep Singh Nehra, executive engineer of sub-urban division of DHBVN (circle-II), said they are probing the matter. “Necessary action would be taken if any official is found to have neglected protocols,” he said.

Nehra also said Kumar’s family will be compensated as per government rules and regulations after inquiry.

Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against a sub-divisional officer, two engineers working under the SDO, a supervisor and a lineman under sections 34 (common intention) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector-14 police station on Sunday, said police.

Singh alleged that his son worked for the state power utility for almost two years and earned around ₹12,000 monthly.

“It’s the lineman and supervisor who play the main role in changing a transformer but instead, they made my son climb on to the poles and do the work. A helper’s role is only to assist them in such activities,” said Singh.

Singh alleged that hardly six months had passed since his son got married. “We got him married on December 16 last year. His wife lived with us at our native village Jaat in Rewari Sadar. He used to travel to Gurugram daily for work,” the father said.

Singh alleged it was due to the sheer negligence of DHBVN officials that he lost his son. “Kumar was the only support for me and my wife,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said the DHBVN officials have been booked for death by negligence. “Right now, things are at a very primary stage. Investigation is underway to find out what went wrong and fix accountability in the case,” said Boken.

