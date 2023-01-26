Man found killed near Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro station in Gurugram

The body of a 55-year-old man was found on a pit behind a liquor shop near Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro station on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the suspects brutally murdered the man by smashing his head with stones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said that the deceased, identified as Rambali Das, did not return to his rented accommodation at Defence Colony in Bhondsi on Monday night and his son Amarjeet registered a missing person’s complaint at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday.

Police said that the family members of Das were continuously searching for him, when they were informed about the recovery of a body. His son reached the spot and ascertained the body, police added.

The deceased worked at a construction site in Sector 42, police said.

On a complaint from the deceased’s son, an FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two persons — the contractor for whom Das worked and his son at Sector 56 police station on Wednesday night, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased’s son had alleged in the FIR that the contractor had kept his father’s wage pending. “My father was constantly putting pressure on him to clear the dues. I suspect the contractor and his son murdered him,” he said in the FIR.

Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 56 police station, said that the contractor and his son were interrogated. “They don’t seem to be involved in the murder. We are trying to zero-in on the suspects with the help of CCTV footage around the spot where the body was found,” he said.