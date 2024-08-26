Man hacks 70-year-old mother to death for refusing money to buy drugs

A 37-year-old man who returned home from a rehabilitation centre for drug use two days back hacked to death his septuagenarian mother with a machete at their Bilaspur residence over her alleged refusal to give him money to procure contraband material, police said on Monday. Police said the accused hit the woman multiple times in her neck from behind. (Representative photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place on Saturday, but they were informed about it around 11am on Sunday, after the man called his sister to inform her about the incident. The deceased woman was identified as Roshni Devi, 70, and the accused as Ravinder Kumar.

“He had not fled the crime scene. Looking at the circumstances and dried blood stains, it seems that the murder took place 12-15 hours before the suspect rang his sister as the deceased woman had spoken to her brother over the phone at about 10.30pm on Saturday,” Sukhbir Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said.

Police said around a year ago, Kumar had severely injured his sister Sunita Devi with the same machete used in the crime at Nurpur.

ACP Singh said that when Kumar initially rang his sister, she shrugged it off as a prank. “However, when he asked her to come and check, the woman rushed for Nurpur from her husband’s residence in Sector 37,” he said.

Investigators said the woman and her in-laws, upon entering the house, found the woman on the floor and bloodstains all around the house. Police said Kumar hit the woman multiple times in her neck from behind.

Police said a forensic probe of the spot was done and the accused was taken into custody.

On the complaint of the sister, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Sunday.