Man held for Lamborghini stunt reel, illegal racing on Dwarka Expressway

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly participating in illegal racing, performing dangerous stunts and shooting a social media reel in a Lamborghini Huracan on the Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was later granted bail from the police station. (HT)

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Police said the case came to light after a purported video showing the Lamborghini being driven recklessly near Sector 103 surfaced on social media.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police took suo motu cognisance of the viral video and registered an FIR under Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 189 (illegal racing) of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rajendra Park police station on July 19.

“After investigation, police arrested the suspect on Tuesday and later granted him bail from the station. The Lamborghini used in the stunt was seized,” he said.

Investigators said the suspect had uploaded the video on Instagram and other social media platforms earlier this month, from where it was widely shared before drawing police attention. Officials said CCTV footage helped trace the Lamborghini and identify its driver. Police are also investigating whether others were involved in the alleged racing, stunt driving and filming of the reel.