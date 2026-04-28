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Man held for providing forged vehicle fitness certificate in Faridabad

Man held for providing forged vehicle fitness certificate in Faridabad

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Faridabad, Police here have arrested one suspect linked with a gang that allegedly provided forged fitness certificates for vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

Man held for providing forged vehicle fitness certificate in Faridabad

Police have obtained two-day custody of the accused after he was produced in a city court.

The complainant Vedpal a resident of Delhi's Civil Lines who runs a travel business and owns around 15 vehicles told police that he had purchased an Innova car in Gurugram in 2023 and registered it at the address of an acquaintance.

In April 2025, when Vedpal went to the Regional Transport Office to obtain a fitness certificate for the vehicle, he met a man named Rohit.

This person, claiming to be an expert in the field, gained his trust and took all the vehicle's documents.

Shortly thereafter, Rohit handed him a fitness certificate, which he claimed was issued through an automotive company's portal, Vedpal said in his complaint.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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