Faridabad, Police here have arrested one suspect linked with a gang that allegedly provided forged fitness certificates for vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

Man held for providing forged vehicle fitness certificate in Faridabad

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Police have obtained two-day custody of the accused after he was produced in a city court.

The complainant Vedpal a resident of Delhi's Civil Lines who runs a travel business and owns around 15 vehicles told police that he had purchased an Innova car in Gurugram in 2023 and registered it at the address of an acquaintance.

In April 2025, when Vedpal went to the Regional Transport Office to obtain a fitness certificate for the vehicle, he met a man named Rohit.

This person, claiming to be an expert in the field, gained his trust and took all the vehicle's documents.

Shortly thereafter, Rohit handed him a fitness certificate, which he claimed was issued through an automotive company's portal, Vedpal said in his complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he grew suspicious of the certificate, and inquiring about the issuing firm revealed that it had already surrendered its license to the government. Company officials also confirmed that they had not issued any such certificate, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he grew suspicious of the certificate, and inquiring about the issuing firm revealed that it had already surrendered its license to the government. Company officials also confirmed that they had not issued any such certificate, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered in this connection at the Central police station and team of Sector 30-based crime unit arrested Rohit, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered in this connection at the Central police station and team of Sector 30-based crime unit arrested Rohit, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "During interrogation, the accused Rohit revealed that he had come to Faridabad for some work and met the complainant at the RTO office. He obtained the vehicle documents from the complainant and with the help of his associates Narayan and Vikram obtained a fake fitness certificate and gave it to him," the Faridabad police spokesperson said, adding that efforts are on to nab others associated with the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During interrogation, the accused Rohit revealed that he had come to Faridabad for some work and met the complainant at the RTO office. He obtained the vehicle documents from the complainant and with the help of his associates Narayan and Vikram obtained a fake fitness certificate and gave it to him," the Faridabad police spokesperson said, adding that efforts are on to nab others associated with the gang. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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