Man killed, cousin injured after bike hits truck on SPR

Gurugram: A 21-year-old man was killed, and his cousin injured after their motorcycle hit a trailer truck speeding from the wrong side on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 74 on Wednesday, Gurugram police said. Police said the truck driver who had fled from the spot after the accident was arrested on Thursday.

Police said the victims were on their way to the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Bhondsi from Kasan in Manesar when the accident took place at about 4am. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Goldy Prajapat and the injured Nitin Kumar, (35).

Investigators said Kumar was riding the motorcycle while his cousin Prajapat was riding pillion.

Prajapat sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared him dead.

As per police, the trailer truck was coming from the wrong direction and had suddenly taken a sharp turn. They said Kumar failed to stop the motorcycle in time and hit the rear portion of the heavy vehicle. Police said the two-wheeler was mangled beyond recognition.

Investigators said the trailer was seized from the spot, but the driver had managed to escape.

Umesh Kumar, in-charge of SPR police post, said the driver was arrested on Thursday after his identity details were gathered from the truck owner. “The suspect, Shahzad, aged about 30 years, hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

An FIR was registered against Shahzad under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions from the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) at Badshahpur police station on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a motorcyclist when he alighted from the three-wheeler on National Highway (NH-48) flyover above Hero Honda Chowk to pick a piece of cloth used for cleaning the vehicle that accidentally fell on the road. Police said the motorcyclist was also injured and is yet to be arrested and is undergoing treatment.

Police said the incident took place at about 3pm on June 5 and commuters had rushed the victim, Jitender Kumar, to a private hospital in Sector 10A. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

On the basis of a complaint from Kumar’s elder brother Dinesh, an FIR was registered against the motorcyclist under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Sector 37 police station on Wednesday night, police added.

