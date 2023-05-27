A 37-year-old man was killed when his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV in Sector 10 on Thursday , Gurugram police said.

Man killed after SUV rams scooter in Sector 10

The victim, Mukesh Saini, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Sector 99A, was exiting the basement of a building on his scooter when the incident took place on Thursday morning, police said. “The SUV, a speeding Toyota Fortuner, coming from Hayatpur village, allegedly rammed the scooter,” said Arvind Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10 police station.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that the impact was so severe that the scooter was dragged for at least 50 metres.

Anil Yadav, an eyewitness who was waiting for an autorickshaw nearby at the time of the accident said, “The SUV was speeding . It fled from the spot after the accident, but local residents managed to note down its registration number. The SUV driver stopped after a kilometre upon seeing people gathering at the spot. He returned to the spot and with the help of other bystanders, took the victim to a nearby private hospital,” he said.

Yadav added that doctors at the private hospital declared Saini dead upon arrival. “Due to urgent matters, I was unable to file a written complaint on Thursday. However, I visited the police station on Friday morning to lodge a complaint,” he said.

Police registered a case against the SUV driver at Sector 10 police station under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to SHO Kumar, Saini’s body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination on Thursday. “We have filed a case against the SUV driver and have taken statements from eyewitnesses and individuals who were present at the accident site,” he said.

