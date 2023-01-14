Man loses kidney after being assaulted by snatchers for resisting robbery in Gurugram

A 22-year-old man was brutally assaulted with a concrete block by three men who allegedly tried to snatch his valuables near the Sector 9 Chowk around 11pm on January 9 , police said Friday, adding that the man sustained severe injuries to his internal organs and doctors had to remove his left kidney to save his life.

Police said the trio, one of whom was 14 years old, was nabbed by Sector 10A crime branch team from Basai Chowk on Thursday.

According to the police, Ayush Kumar Anand (22) was returning home from his office when he was attacked. Police said the three suspects were on a scooter and they intercepted Anand, who was walking home after work, in an attempt to rob him of his mobile phone and other valuables.

Investigators said Anand ran towards his rented accommodation which was nearby to save himself. However, the suspects gave chase and assaulted him after getting hold of him, they said.

Angry that Anand had forced them to give chase, one of the suspects picked up a concrete block lying on the roadside and hit Anand hard in the abdomen causing his life-threatening injuries, police said.

“They succeeded in snatching the phone after he fell unconscious. He kept lying on the road for more than 40 minutes. A commuter helped him reach home but his condition was critical.Seeing his condition, Anand’s uncle Pawan Kumar Singh, who lived with him, rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 7 and informed the police,” he said.

Anand’s father Manoj Singh, who rushed from Bokaro, Jharkhand, on hearing about his son’s assault, said doctors had no option but to remove his left kidney as it had ruptured, giving rise to a severe infection.

“His liver also ruptured but the doctors repaired it in a several hours long surgery,” Singh said, adding that Anand has a diploma in mechanical engineering from Bokaro and shifted to Gurugram in September last year to get a job and support his family.

“He wanted to pursue engineering but due to the poor financial condition of the family, he could only go for a diploma. Anand’s younger brother also wanted to pursue engineering. Anand wanted to get a job so that he could fulfil his brother’s dreams,” he said.

Singh said Anand finally got a job as executive (operations) with a bakery firm in Gurugram for a monthly salary of ₹14,000. “His firm owner and HR manager came forward and paid most of the hospital expenses. ₹1 lakh is still pending but the owner assured us that Anand’s insurance cover would cover it,” Singh said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said two mobile phones, including the one snatched from Anand, a stolen scooter and a concrete block used in the crime were recovered on the confession of the suspects.

“All three are Nepalese nationals. The trio -- Mohit (19) and Mohan alias Sher (19) as well as the minor -- ran a roadside momos stall in Sector 10. Mohit was in jail for two years in a criminal case earlier,” he said.

On complaint given by Anand’s uncle, an FIR was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-9A police station on January 10 but later section 307 (attempt to murder) was also invoked, said police.