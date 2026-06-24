Man, minor apprehended for stunt on Gurugram’s Sohna elevated road: Police

A 36-year-old man was arrested and a minor was apprehended on Tuesday night for allegedly staging a dangerous stunt on Gurugram’s Sohna Elevated Road by parking an SUV in the middle of the carriageway near Dhunela in Bhondsi for a photoshoot and reels, police said.

The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR

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According to police officers, the matter came to light when photos and videos of the incident started circulating on social media platforms, including Instagram.

The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday.

Public relations officer of Gurugram Police Sandeep Turan said that in the course of the investigation, the police identified the vehicle owner as Mohammad Noordeen, a resident of Dhunela.

“It was Noordeen who had allegedly handed over the Scorpio to the minor, who subsequently parked it in the middle of the expressway after bringing it there with his friends and carried out the stunt while others conducted a photoshoot and recorded reels for uploading on social media platforms,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The act severely endangered public safety and completely disrupted the traffic flow on the busy corridor for 10 to 15 minutes. The Scorpio used in the incident was also seized,” Turan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The act severely endangered public safety and completely disrupted the traffic flow on the busy corridor for 10 to 15 minutes. The Scorpio used in the incident was also seized,” Turan added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the identities of the other suspects involved. They said necessary action was taken with the help of the minor to make him delete the stunt videos and photos from his social media profiles.