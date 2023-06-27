Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was injured after being allegedly shot at by his friend inside a car near Panchgaon Chowk in Manesar following an altercation, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Drunk man shoots friend inside car in Manesar

As per police, the altercation broke out because the victim allegedly disturbed the suspect’s sleep by waking him up early some 20 days back.

Police said the victim, identified as Vishnu Singh, a resident of Sector 42, had sustained a bullet injury in his left ear and developed hearing problems.

Investigators said Singh is a caretaker of an ashram in Sector 42. They said his friends Vishal Nath and Naveen Kumar alias KD had stayed at the ashram premises around three weeks back. They said Singh had woken them up at 7am as it was time for the priests to arrive for the morning prayers.

Police added that Kumar had developed a grudge against Singh as he did not allow him to sleep properly that day.

Investigators said the firing incident took place on the night of June 23, when Singh had gone to Panchgaon Chowk with Nath and Kumar in a car. They said that the trio purchased liquor from a wine shop and consumed it at the residence of a friend at Panchgaon Chowk. Thereafter, they were on their way to Sector 42. However, Kumar, who was driving the car, entered into an altercation with Singh, who was sitting in the front seat.

Police said Kumar pulled out a country-made pistol hidden beneath the car seat and opened fire.

As per police, the suspect panicked after the incident and rushed Singh to the government hospital in Sector 10 for treatment and fled.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against both his friends under Section 34 (common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Manesar police station on Sunday evening, police said.

Investigators said Nath was also booked as he knew that Kumar had kept an illegal pistol in the car.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said both Kumar and Nath were arrested from Sector 42 on Sunday.

“Kumar has criminal antecedents and was involved in at least two chain snatching incidents in the past”, Boken added.

