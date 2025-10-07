Man stabbed to death after petty dispute with colleague, body dumped in drain

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and his body was dumped in a storm water drain near Palra village in Badshahpur, police said on Monday. Saraswat was stabbed in the neck with a sharp knife after a scuffle and later his body was dumped in the drain to hide the crime.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Saraswat, native Bahad Jasauli village in Mathura. As per police, he was living in a rented accommodation in Shiv Colony in Bhondsi for the past two years and worked at a chain of restaurants known for serving biryani in Sohna.

Investigators said the incident took place on Sunday night and the body was recovered on Monday evening.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said one of the colleagues of Saraswat who worked with him in the restaurant is a prime suspect in the murder case.

“The suspect is presently on the run. We are trying to trace his location and apprehend him,” he said.

Investigators said Saraswat had a petty dispute with the colleague in the restaurant recently for which he had a grudge against the deceased. The murder seems to be the fallout of the same dispute, police said.

As per police, the suspect probably lured Saraswat to Palra village where he stabbed him in the neck and threw the body afterwards in the storm water drain.