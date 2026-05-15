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Man stabbed to death over failure to repay loan, five arrested

Five men were arrested in Faridabad for stabbing 27-year-old Viresh Kumar to death over a loan dispute. The money lender is still at large.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Five men were arrested in Faridabad for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Monday after he failed to repay a loan to the lender, police said on Thursday.

Police said raids are ongoing to arrest the money lender, who is currently absconding. (Shutterstock)

Police identified the deceased as Viresh Kumar alias Nanhe, 27, who lived in Sai Colony, Faridabad. Police said raids are ongoing to arrest the money lender, who is currently absconding.

According to police, Viresh was chatting with his brother, Mukesh Kumar, near his home on Monday when five men, armed with metal rods and sticks, arrived in an i20 car and assaulted him.

Police said one assailant was armed with an icepick and stabbed Viresh multiple times in the chest, abdomen and neck, leaving him critically injured. Viresh was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Following Mukesh’s complaint, police registered an attempt to murder case against the suspect at the Kheri Pul police station on Tuesday. Police added that the case was later changed to a murder case after Viresh died.

Meanwhile, Mukesh told HT that he was unaware of the loan amount. “My brother usually borrowed 5,000 to 10,000 from the lender. Only after he is arrested will we get to know about the amount,” he said.

 
faridabad murder case loan
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