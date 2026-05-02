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Man takes gunshot to chest during birthday celebration at Gurugram farmhouse

Man takes gunshot to chest during birthday celebration at Gurugram farmhouse

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A young man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after a firearm allegedly went off accidently while he was celebrating his birthday at a farmhouse in Bhondsi here, police said on Saturday.

Man takes gunshot to chest during birthday celebration at Gurugram farmhouse

The injured is currently out of danger and being treated at a private hospital, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this connection.

According to the police, Chikesh Dahiya , a resident of Dhanwapur village, was at Philocasa Farm House near RBMS School in Bhondsi to celebrate his birthday on Friday night, and was about to take a dip in the swimming pool along with his friends.

While Chikesh was undressing, his friend Bunty, a resident of Khandsa village, took out his licensed revolver and placed it on the table.

It is being said that the revolver went off suddenly, and the bullet struck Chikesh in the chest.

He fell bleeding to the ground, and his friends rushed him to the nearest hospital. Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to another facility, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment there and currently out of danger.

 
gunshot wound gurugram
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