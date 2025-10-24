Man urinates from moving Thar, viral video sparks public outrage

A viral video of an unidentified man urinating from a moving SUV on a busy street in Gurugram, allegedly near Sadar Bazaar, has sparked outrage among locals and social media users. Authorities have taken suo moto congnisance of the incident on Thursday and are in the process of tracking the suspects.

In the video, verified by HT, a man, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants, is standing on a side step of the back-seat of a black Thar and urinating onto the road.

“Law and order has gone for a toss,” wrote one social media user, saying that there was a fearlessness among lawbreakers in the city.

“These people break rules in front of police,” remarked another user. One user demanded “strict” action from the police to set the “right example”.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said law enforcement authorities had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. “Preliminary investigation suggests the incident took place near Sadar Bazaar.”

According to Turan, a complaint regarding the matter was forwarded to the New Colony police station after the video went viral. A senior official at the station said the vehicle was headed to Shiv Murti Chowk.

“We are in the process of identifying the owner and co-passengers of the SUV, which had a Jhajjar-registered number plate,” the official said.

“An FIR would soon be registered against the suspects, and efforts to track them down are underway.”