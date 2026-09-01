A 29-year-old man died after being mowed down by a speeding car while waiting for public transport on Golf Course Road (GCR), while another man was killed and his brother-in-law critically injured in a separate hit-and-run accident near Bilaspur Chowk, police said on Monday.

Man waiting for transport killed in Gurugram hit-and-run on GCR

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The first victim was identified as Sundar, 29, originally from Dayal Khera in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his brother-in-law Ashok Kumar, 27, from Chak Jalampur in Unnao, in rented accommodation in Mahrum Nagar in Sector 59, Gurugram, police said. Both worked for a real estate firm in the city, they added.

The duo were going to their firm’s construction site when they were waiting near a CNG station in Sector-45 along the GCR at 9.10am on Saturday, officials added. A speeding car veered off course and mowed down Sundar, who was standing a couple of feet away from Ashok, before fleeing without slowing down, investigators said.

Commuters alerted the police control room and helped arrange an ambulance to take Sundar to the civil hospital in Sector-10A. “However, looking at his critical condition, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died in the course of treatment on Sunday,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Faridabad-registered car’s number was traced through CCTV footage. “The driver will be arrested soon,” he said. An FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-53 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Faridabad-registered car’s number was traced through CCTV footage. “The driver will be arrested soon,” he said. An FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-53 police station. {{/usCountry}}

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In another incident, 24-year-old Mukesh Kumar died and his 18-year-old brother-in-law Kundan was critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near Bilaspur Chowk on Saturday. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station, and the truck driver was yet to be arrested.