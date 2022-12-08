Man who died by suicide a victim of sextortion, say police

Gurugram A case of suicide by a private security guard in Dhankot has uncovered a sextortion plot, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Police said that the 38-year-old deceased was found hanging from a tree alongside the Dwarka Expressway on the night of November 15, adding that his mobile phone and motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that no suicide note was found and even after several days of investigation, it was not clear why he took the extreme step.

Investigators said that the case took a turn when the deceased’s phone and other belongings were handed over to his family. When his wife switched on the phone last week, multiple ransom calls and messages were received asking for money. The caller said that if they fail to pay the money, the security guard’s objectionable photographs will be circulated among his family members, friends and social media.

The deceased’s elder brother, speaking over the phone from Charkhi Dadri, alleged that they came to know at least ₹80,000 was extorted from him when he was alive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My brother made three transactions between 5pm and 5.40pm on November 15. After a few hours, he hanged himself from a tree using a rope,” the deceased’s brother added.

He said that the phone was once again submitted to the police. “We got an FIR registered against unidentified suspects at Rajender Park police station in Gurugram,” he said.

Police said the members of a sextortion gang started blackmailing the deceased soon after he received video calls from one of their female members. Police said the calls were recorded on the basis of which the blackmailing began.

Sub-inspector Pardeep Kumar, in-charge of Dhankot police post, said that they have launched a full-fledged investigation after registering an FIR under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the deceased’s wife on November 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}