Manesar civic meeting ends in chaos; cross complaints filed with police

A scheduled meeting of the Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) erupted in chaos on Tuesday after a confrontation between mayor Dr Inderjeet Yadav and senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav escalated into alleged scuffles, verbal abuse and cross complaints at the Sector-7 police station.

Both sides accused each other of assault, abuse and intimidation. No FIR has been registered yet, pending the outcome of the police inquiry. (HT)

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The meeting, convened to discuss civic issues, was adjourned within minutes after a dispute over the order of business. According to those present, who sought not to be identified, senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav sought permission to raise the issue of constituting municipal committees before the listed agenda. Mayor Dr Inderjeet Yadav declined, saying proceedings should follow the approved agenda and that he could speak after obtaining the Chair’s permission, councillors present in the meeting said.

MCM officials said tensions escalated when a councillor from the mayor’s camp allegedly began speaking without permission, prompting objections from councillors aligned with the senior deputy mayor.

The verbal exchange intensified, forcing the mayor to adjourn the House.

In a written complaint, which HT has accessed, Praveen Yadav alleged that the meeting, originally expected to be held in the corporation’s community hall, was instead convened in the mayor’s office, where “outsiders and anti-social elements” had gathered. He alleged that after the meeting was cancelled, supporters of the mayor assaulted him and threatened to kill him for “interfering in their work”.

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor did not respond to queries on the reason for the change in venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor did not respond to queries on the reason for the change in venue. {{/usCountry}}

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He further alleged that deputy mayor Reema Chauhan was manhandled, woman councillor Suman Yadav was pushed out of the office by a male security guard, and women councillors accompanying him were abused and intimidated, according to councillors present in the meeting. A video purportedly showing part of the altercation outside the meeting venue has surfaced on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The mayor’s camp, on the other hand, denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint. Ward 18 councillor Parvesh Yadav told HT that Praveen Yadav “disrupted proceedings, used abusive and derogatory language against her” during the meeting, and later “threatened” her and her family, prompting her to seek police protection.

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The mayor did did not respond to queries seeking comment on these allegations.

Responding to the complaints, ACP (Manesar) Virender Saini said police had initiated an inquiry. “Police personnel were also present at the spot. We will record their statements along with those of other witnesses who were present during the meeting,” he told HT.

The ACP said CCTV footage from the municipal corporation premises was being collected and examined.

“As soon as evidence emerges, an FIR will be registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and necessary legal action will be taken,” Saini added.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Malik, senior officials, 18 elected councillors and three nominated councillors attended the meeting. The incident comes amid an ongoing political rivalry between the mayor and the Senior Deputy Mayor that has repeatedly disrupted the functioning of the civic body.