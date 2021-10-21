Manesar: Sanitation staff calls off protest after assurances over salary payments

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) called off their protest on Thursday after assurances from officials that their salaries, including arrears, would be paid by November 3, the workers said.

All 69 sanitation workers on the MCM’s payroll had been protesting since Tuesday, seeking payment of September salaries and arrears that cumulatively amount to ₹60 lakh.

The sanitation workers’ union said that it will be meeting MCM officials next Tuesday to further discuss the matter and to seek assurances, in writing, of payment by November 3, failing which they will plan a full-scale strike.

Rajesh Kumar, the district president of Haryana Sanitation Workers Union, said that the monthly salary of a sanitation worker in MCM amounts to around ₹16,000, after deductions.

“Since the time of enrolment, sanitation workers have been paid only a monthly income of ₹8000-9,000, around half their salaries. However, the situation worsened this month, as workers are yet to receive any payment from MCM towards their September salaries, which prompted us to launch a full-scale strike,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, sanitation workers and the union representatives gathered outside the MCM office in Sector 2 of Manesar and raised slogans against the civic body, demanding payment of salaries.

“Sanitation inspectors met with us earlier today (Thursday) assuring us that the salaries, including arrears, would be paid by November 3. We have called off the strike indefinitely, and want the assurances to be given in writing along with a commitment to procure gears for the workers,” Kumar said.

MCM officials could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

According to Kumar, the MCM is yet to provide brooms, uniforms, boots, monthly stock of soaps and oils, among other such items that are given to sanitation workers across Haryana upon their enrolment, and the same is being procured by sanitation workers at their own cost.

All 69 sanitation workers were enrolled with the MCM in February, two months after the civic body was formed. The protest by sanitation workers marked the first strike or protest against the MCM.