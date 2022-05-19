Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat

Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti’s third plant in the state
Published on May 19, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti’s third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants.

Maruti’s plant may create 11,000 jobs and will cost 18,000 crore. Production may begin by 2025. Due to its connectivity with Delhi, Gurugram and Sonipat city via the KMP Expressway, officials expect IMT Kharkhoda to emerge as the next node for industrial development in the state. The agreement would be signed in Gurugram in the presence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. According to officials, this marks four decades of the state doing business with Maruti Suzuki.

The company’s first plant became operational in Haryana in December 1983, when it rolled out the now iconic Maruti 800.

“During these 40 years, the state government has extended full support to their projects. As a result, they have preferred Haryana for its expansion projects and was allotted 600 acres of land in IMT Manesar in 2004-05 and 700 acres in IMT Rohtak in 2009. The investor-friendly policies of the Haryana government, and its commitment to ensure ease of doing business further infused Maruti Suzuki with confidence to choose IMT Kharkhoda for their new plant,” Khattar said.

In 2020, the company was exploring alternatives to shift its Gurugram facility. There were speculations that it received offers from other states. Soon after, the Haryana government put forth three options, including Kharkhoda. The company’s two existing plants in Gurugram and Manesar roll out 1,550,000 units annually. Khattar said these plants will remain operational and will not be impacted by the new one.

However, RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, refused to comment and said more details will be shared during a press conference on Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

