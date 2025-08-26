‘Mastermind’ of Manappuram Gold heist surrenders in Charkhi Dadri: Cops

The alleged mastermind in the Manappuram Gold heist case, in which 8.54 kilograms of gold worth over ₹6 crore was looted at gunpoint from the firm’s Sheetla Mata Road branch in Gurugram, surrendered before a Charkhi Dadri court on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 5.20 pm on August 16 when armed suspects impersonating auditors entered the Sheetla Mata Road branch near Sector 5. (File Photo)

Officials identified the suspect as Vijay, who has been remanded to five-day police custody by Charkhi Dadri police for interrogation. He was also wanted in connection with a burglary at another Manappuram Gold branch in Charkhi Dadri, where 6.6 kg of gold and ₹14.2 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen on May 2, 2025, by breaking the main gate and opening the vault using a duplicate key.

Arsh Verma, superintendent of police, Charkhi Dadri, said, “We have recovered almost 6 kg of gold and cash in our case on indications of Vijay and his four arrested associates till now from Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and various other places. We will also quiz him about the Sheetla Mata Road heist case and share details with our Gurugram counterparts.”

Meanwhile, Gurugram police said 863.37 grams of gold ornaments and ₹8.56 lakh in cash have been recovered so far in the Gurugram case on indications of four arrested suspects. The incident took place around 5.20 pm on August 16 when armed suspects impersonating auditors entered the Sheetla Mata Road branch near Sector 5. Three suspects, Mohan alias Mohna, 22; Sunny alias Sunil, 20; and Rahul alias Behra, 21, were arrested on August 19 from Dhankot village, and Manish Kumar on August 21.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said gold was recovered on their indications: 395.85 grams from Manish, 262.62 grams from Sunny, and 204.9 grams from Mohan. Police said Mohan faces six criminal cases, including attempted murder, while Sunny has three cases in Sonipat.

Police added that the number of suspects still at large will be clear after Vijay’s interrogation. Manappuram has not issued any response regarding the repeated robberies targeting its branches.