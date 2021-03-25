MCG assigns official to tackle encroachments

The charge of enforcement for clearing encroachments in all areas of Gurugram district came under a single official, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) giving the charge of enforcement to the district town planner (enforcement) of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday. Officials said that this would ensure that violators do not use the multiplicity of agencies as a loophole to evade action

With the development, RS Bhath, who also holds the charge of planning for MCG, holds the charge of enforcement for DTCP, MCG, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM). While the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has separate wings to deal with violations, officials familiar with the matter said that violations are few in HSVP sectors as most of these are planned constructions.

MCG officials said that the decision to appoint Bhath as enforcement officer of MCG will help in curbing violations and illegal constructions in MCG areas across the city. With several private colonies such as Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok 1 and others coming under the jurisdiction of MCG for maintenance, it is important that the enforcement should either be handled by a single agency or official, said officials.

MCG commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh said that the suggestion to give charge of enforcement to Bhath was put forward by councillors in a recent House meeting. “Apart from this suggestion, the work done by the enforcement wing of DTCP led by him in private licensed colonies also led to this decision. The enforcement activities need to be streamlined in the city and having a single officer across agencies will help greatly,” said Singh.

Over the last year, the enforcement wing of DTCP carried out over 150 demolition drives and got over 35 FIRs registered against the violators. The department also cleared illegal colonies from around 300 acres.

After taking the charge, Bhath said that violators and illegal colony developers were taking advantage of the fact that the writ of multiple agencies runs in the city and they were able to use it as a loophole to evade action. “We can now take a comprehensive view of encroachments and illegal developments and these would be curbed across the city,” he said.

The primary focus is to ensure that prime plots of the civic agencies that are encroached are reclaimed, Bhath said. “We have already identified prominent sites and visited three of them on Thursday. Likewise, a comprehensive plan is being chalked out so that encroachments and violations are brought to a minimum,” he said.

The MCG areas form the core of the city, surrounded by HSVP sectors and private colonies, while the developing sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway comprise the rest of the area. “Each area has different issues and problems, but they need to handled in a centralised manner so that there is no loophole left to be taken advantage of,” he said, adding that a spate of demolition drives would be planned in coming weeks in all these areas after analysing the data.

“The message is clear. As the government wants to boost affordable housing and housing for the poor, the city cannot become a hub of illegal colonies,” he said.

When asked about the sealing properties in MCG areas, Bhath said that in future, the properties would be de-sealed only after the violators submit an affidavit and provide guarantees. The violations have to be restored as well, he said.

On Thursday, Bhath also launched a drive to remove encroachments from MCG plots and visited three sites are earmarked for developmental works. The enforcement team took stock of illegal hutments, temporary structures and other encroachments that have come up on plots located in Vyapar Sadan of Sector 14, besides in sectors 53 and 52A.

“Notices were issued, announcements were made and occupants asked to clear the sites within three days. If this does not happen, then a large-scale demolition drive will be carried out and the land cleared,” said Bhath.

MCG officials, meanwhile said that illegal encroachments at the three sites halted developmental works.