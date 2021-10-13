MCG crackdown on illegal street vendors to start with survey

In a crackdown on illegal street vendors, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to undertake a survey of all 148 vending zones from the next week and initiate action against those operating without licences or on licences issued to other vendors.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of MCG’s Town Vending Committee (TVC) held at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Wednesday.

The MCG’s street vending zones have been under scrutiny since November last year, when it was discovered that they were operating at only 53% capacity. The MCG had issued a work order for incorporating 3,452 street vendors into its street vending zones, but managed to bring in only 1,620 vendors.

In April, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) Vijaypal Yadav, who oversees the project, submitted a report to senior MCG officials, disclosing that of the 1,620 street vendors, around 300 were found to be illegal as their original owners had either leased the carts to others or transferred the ownership to them.

“Many unauthorised vendors are reported to be working in these (148) vending zones. There is a need for separate enforcement/monitoring team to check such type of illegal vendors so that only approved vendors may be rehabilitated in the approved vending zones and action taken against illegal vendors,” stated the MCG’s agenda in the meeting.

After deliberation, officials approved the formation of an enforcement team to check illegal vendors.

“An enforcement team of 10-15 officials will be formed to check for illegal vendors in all the vending zones. Besides taking action against them, they will also have the responsibility to check if the licences of the approved vendors are up to date, otherwise, direct them to get them renewed,” Yadav said.

Officials also disclosed that a Delhi-based consultant was hired to assess if all vending zones are adhering to the norms of the Haryana Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2020. According to the scheme, the right of way (ROW) of the road near the vending zone should be less than 10 metres, the vending zones must not be located on footpaths and they should not be located near schools.

According to Yadav, the consultant has assessed 58 vending zones but has been directed to resurvey the zones to identify vacant spaces.

“The TVC realised that the consultant can also check for vacant areas which can be used as parking spaces for vehicles near all the vending zones. This will ensure there is no traffic congestion near any of the vending zones,” Yadav said.

Yadav said that the consultant has been directed to check if 45% of the total space of a vending zone has been reserved for vendors, while the remaining 55% is left for parking, drinking water facility, mobile toilets, benches, bins and streetlights, among other amenities.