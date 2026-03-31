MCG eyes ₹2,000-crore plan for revamping Gurugram wards

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated steps to transform four wards into a “Europe-like look” urban landscape under a proposed ₹2,000-crore development plan, officials familiar with the project said. Work underway in Sector 47. (HT)

Officials said the project will be funded by the central government, with funds to be allocated to the MCG.

The proposal, currently under consideration, is expected to be placed before the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the MCG for approval in its upcoming meeting. The pilot will cover municipal wards 33, 11, 25 and 1, with an estimated expenditure of over ₹500 crore per ward, officials said.

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader urban transformation programme and is being implemented in collaboration with the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department.

The project will focus on modern infrastructure, beautification and citizen-centric upgrades, including model roads, theme parks, waterfalls and redesigned ward entrances. The concept is expected to draw from international urban design benchmarks, including uniform street landscaping, pedestrian-friendly pathways, dedicated cycling tracks, organised street furniture, underground utility systems, and façade improvements to ensure visual uniformity. The plan will also include smart lighting, improved signage, and integrated public spaces designed to enhance walkability and accessibility. However, civic authorities clarified that ward-wise micro-planning and final design standards will be detailed in the DPRs currently under review, and a comprehensive framework outlining exact benchmarks is yet to be made public.

According to officials, the pilot has been conceptualised under a framework introduced by the Safexsure Foundation and Savitri Chander RWA India (SRWA), aimed at promoting next-generation urban design and citizen participation across four cities—Gurugram, Panchkula, Delhi and Mumbai—with Gurugram selected as the first city.

Groundwork has begun in Sector 47 under Municipal Ward 11, where initial road infrastructure upgrades are underway. Detailed project reports (DPRs) worth over ₹20 crore, prepared by SRWA-empanelled consultancy firm Safexsure Designs & Projects, are being forwarded to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB) for administrative approval.

Senior MCG officials said the project is being implemented as per Haryana government directives. “This is an exclusive pilot project aimed at developing future-ready cities. Gurugram has been chosen as the model city where next-generation infrastructure and international-standard urban design concepts will be introduced,” a senior official said.