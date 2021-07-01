MCG hands over Aravalli park to Hero MotoCorp for maintenance and upkeep

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) formally handed over the maintenance of Aravalli Biodiversity Park to Hero MotoCorp on Thursday, officials said.

In April, the MCG had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hero MotoCorp Limited for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park till 2031, but the handover got delayed owing to the second wave of Covid-19.

Subhash Yadav, nodal officer for environment and sustainability wing of MCG, said, “Since the past week, we had been in talks with HeroMoto Corp for the final handover of maintenance of Aravalli Biodiversity Park. On Thursday, the process was finalised. As the park is already saturated in terms of plantation and the private firm will work on setting up an interpretation centre, creating public conveniences and an office complex, among others.”

Yadav said the MCG will continue to look after the security of the park.

“Now, MCG will focus on the security of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park. There are 16 security guards at the park, the salaries of whom will be paid by MCG and we will also repair infrastructure on a one-time basis, including walls or fences that are broken, so that the security of the park is strong,” added Yadav.

According to the MoU, Hero Motorcorp Limited will maintain and beautify the Aravalli Biodiversity Park for a period of 10 years and spend ₹1.25 crore annually on maintaining the park under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

Bharatendu Kabi, spokesperson for Hero MotoCorp, said, “Conservation and sustainable development initiatives are integral to preserving biodiversity, and our adoption of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram is a constructive step in that direction. In partnership with the MCG, we will soon put in place a holistic plan to maintain the park and protect its key habitats and species.”

Vijay Dhasmana, an eco-restoration practitioner, who helmed the development of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park and will now work as an advisor, said, “One of the most important things for us is to secure the land and MCG has assured us that they will help us with that. We will now work on the in situ interpretation, guided walks in nature trails once the Covid-19 situation improves and also enhance the biodiversity of the place.”

The Aravalli Biodiversity Park is spread across 390 acres and has semi-arid vegetation, with around 300 native plants, 101,000 trees, 43,000 shrubs, and 185 different types of birds.

IAmGurgaon, a non-government organisation (NGO), was looking after the maintenance of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park from 2014 till December last year when its contract with the MCG expired.