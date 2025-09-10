MCG identifies 20+ critical sewerage points, promises fix within six months

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has acknowledged that at least 20 locations across the city are grappling with persistent sewerage issues, ranging from chronic overflows to collapsed drains, and has vowed to deliver permanent solutions within six months, said officials on Tuesday. MCG workers repairing the sewer at Sector 56 in Gurugram on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the critical points were identified following inputs from residents, councillors, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and an on-ground survey conducted by the civic body last week.

“Majority of areas required cleaning and clearing of clogged drains, while in many areas numerous illegal sewerage connections were found causing recurrent overflows. MCG has deputed special teams to work out custom-made solutions for each problem. Within six months, the sewerage crisis in these areas will be resolved,” said Dahiya.

Among the worst-affected sites are Saraswati Enclave, where a new sewer line, water supply line and street are being laid, and Shakti Park 10A, which is receiving fresh sewer and road work. In Sector 10, desilting with bucket machines and widening of the storm water drain from Vita Dairy to the GMDA bus stand is underway. Khandsa village is having sewer lines replaced along multiple stretches.

Several unapproved colonies are also under the scanner. In Naharpur Rupa, desilting and estimates for a new sewer line and road restoration have been prepared. In Indira Colony, alignment challenges created by an underground oil pipeline have prevented sewer connections. MCG has sought an NOC to lay a new line linking part two of GMDA to the main network. In Narsinghpur, existing drains are dysfunctional and fresh work to connect the laid sewer line to the main network has been allotted but it has been delayed by rains, said officials.

Responding to residents’ criticism, Kuldeep Yadav, councillor for Ward 11, said, “We are getting new sewer lines laid to resolve persistent overflows in the worst-affected pockets. Teams have been mobilised and similar works are in progress in neighbouring areas. I understand the frustration of residents, and we are monitoring the progress closely to ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible.”

Sonia Yadav, councillor for Ward 21 said, “This issue has been pending since 2011-12, long before my tenure. I have already taken it up with MCG and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and a permanent solution is being worked out. I will call a joint meeting with the authorities soon to finalise the action plan. Resolving this issue is my top priority.”

Civic activists, however, argue that deeper governance gaps remain. They cite poor coordination between MCG and GMDA, delays in tendering, and a lack of preventive maintenance as systemic failures. Health specialists also warn that prolonged sewage exposure increases the risk of waterborne and respiratory diseases, especially among children and elderly residents.