MCG identifies 32 waterlogging spots in Gurugram ahead of monsoon

Gurugram, India-March 02, 2023: A view of National Highway-48 service road where waterlogged in the rainy season near Narsinghpur village; Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) identified 32 waterlogging spots across the city, where waterlogging was reported in the past to resolve the issue. A joint team of MCG and GMDA officials will visit spots to ensure adequate drainage arrangements, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 02 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The civic body will start to solve the recurring issue of waterlogging during monsoons at 32 identified locations across the city, officials said on Thursday.

Teams of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have been directed to complete work of cleaning storm water drainage by May-end in this regard, the officials added.

Waterlogging is a major problem in Gurugram during the rainy season, with arterial roads, underpasses and highways getting submerged for hours, severely affecting vehicular movement. MCG officials said that some of these roads include the service lane in Narsinghpur along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Mini Secretariat, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Road and Sheetla Mata Road.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said that drainages with missing links will also be repaired. “We have instructed officials to clean four natural creeks in the Aravallis that serve as a vital catchment area for recharging groundwater table on priority,” he said.

MCG will fund the repair works, said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, Infra 2.

The four creeks are located close to Golf Course Road at sectors 26, 42, 54, and 56. The run-off rainwater from these creeks has been identified as one of the primary reasons for waterlogging on the seven-kilometre Golf Course Road during last Monsoon, officials said.

Meena added that arrangements for construction of roads, pumping, manpower etc. will be made in sufficient numbers before Monsoon. “Our team, along with police and GMDA officials, will monitor situation and prompt action will be taken so that commuters do not get struck on roads this year. The teams will take prompt action on each complaint and we will keep tow-away vehicles, ropes and forces ready,” he said.

Work of drain cleaning will be done on the Hero Honda Chowk-Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch, officials said. The work of repairing the missing drain links will be carried out from Atul Kataria Chowk to Rezangla Chowk via Sheetla Mata Road and will be completed by April-end, added officials.

Plans are also being made to set up a pumping station at Central Peripheral Road (CPR) to curb waterlogging at near Narsinghpur. “Check dams have also been made to store the water of Aravalli region there, and their cleaning work will be started soon,” Meensa said.

