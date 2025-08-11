MCG invites tech ideas for ‘smarter, cleaner’ Gurugram

In a push towards a smarter and more sustainable urban environment, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has invited individuals, startups, companies, academic institutions, and civil society organisations to submit innovative and technology-driven ideas to address the city’s pressing urban challenges and improve civic service delivery. Only submissions from entities with relevant expertise and experience in the field will be considered, said officials. (HT Archive)

In an official notice issued this week, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dhaiya said the initiative is part of the civic body’s commitment for “smart, sustainable, and citizen-centric urban development.” It aims to tap into a wider pool of ideas to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and strengthen citizen engagement across Gurugram.

Proposals can be submitted under one or more of eight identified themes which is sanitation monitoring, construction and demolition waste processing, stray animal management, including cattle, monkeys, and dogs; utilities monitoring and management for drinking water, sewerage, and stormwater; air quality management; digital infrastructure and smart city technology; waste processing and management; and the development of a unified mobile application for MCG services.

Only submissions from entities with relevant expertise and experience in the field will be considered, said officials. Applicants are required to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) along with their profile and proposed solution. The last date for submission is August 16, 2025, via email to itmanager@mcg.gov.in.

“This is a step towards collaborative governance where experts and innovators can partner with us to build a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable Gurugram,” the notice read.

Gurugram has undergone rapid urbanisation over the past two decades but continues to grapple with persistent civic issues such as unregulated waste dumping, inadequate sanitation, stray animal menace, deteriorating air quality, and ageing infrastructure for water supply and sewerage. Officials say that by crowdsourcing ideas, the civic body hopes to come up with cutting-edge technologies and community-driven models that can be implemented at scale.

MCG also urged participants to ensure their proposals are not only innovative but cost-effective and aligned with long-term sustainability goals. “Solutions that combine smart technology with citizen participation will have the potential to create lasting change,” an official said.