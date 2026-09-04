MCG office receives ‘hoax’ bomb threat email

Gurugram:

During the search of the premises on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Sector 34 received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, officials said, adding that the threat was later declared a hoax.

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According to MCG officials, the email was received at 11.38 am, and all officials evacuated the building; bomb detection squads, along with sniffer dogs, were called.

Officials said the email was sent to senior MCG officials on Thursday, stating that an improvised explosive device (IED) would detonate at the MCG office at 1.11 pm on Thursday.

The building also houses the regional office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), EPFO and the mayor’s office.

Satyabir Singh Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said the premises were fully evacuated. “Around 800-900 officials and staff members were present in the building at the time,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police, said the sanitisation exercise has been carried out after the threat.

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{{^usCountry}} “Police are investigating the source of the email through the IP address,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police are investigating the source of the email through the IP address,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, on June 4, a hoax threat was received at the MCG and the mayor’s office; meanwhile, on July 31, a hoax threat was sent to the Gurugram deputy commissioner’s office and the Tower of Justice.