MCG panel clears 171 crore for 26 Gurugram civic infrastructure projects

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), chaired by Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, has approved 26 development projects worth ₹171 crore to strengthen civic infrastructure across the district.

Development works have been approved for Khandsa, Palam Vihar, South City-1 and several other localities, with MCG funding the entire cost from its own budget. (HT Archive)

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The approvals were granted during the committee’s ninth meeting at the MCG office. The projects include road construction and repairs, augmentation of drinking water supply and sewerage networks, stormwater drainage works, LED street lighting and water management infrastructure. The entire ₹171 crore will be borne by the MCG from its own budget, officials said.

The sector-wise breakup is not available yet. The MCG has only approved the overall allocation of ₹171 crore at this stage. The detailed distribution of funds across roads, water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, street lighting, CCTV installation and other works is yet to be finalised and is expected soon, officials added.

The committee also approved installation of 235 CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar and technology upgrades, including electromagnetic flow meters, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems and Remote Terminal Unit panels at MCG boosting stations to improve monitoring of the city’s water supply.

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{{^usCountry}} Priority was given to long-pending works across several wards, including laying and augmentation of water supply and sewer lines, road reconstruction, and stormwater drainage. The panel also approved the creation of a reserve store for emergency response during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priority was given to long-pending works across several wards, including laying and augmentation of water supply and sewer lines, road reconstruction, and stormwater drainage. The panel also approved the creation of a reserve store for emergency response during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

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Development works were sanctioned for Khandsa, Sector 10, Saraswati Enclave, Malibu Town, Tigra, Sector 50, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Darbaripur, Arjun Nagar, Sikanderpur, Dundahera, Sarhaul, Sectors 22A, 17A and 17C, Palam Vihar and South City-1. Officials were directed to ensure timely execution while maintaining quality standards.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, F&CC members Anoop Singh and Sunder Singh, Chief Engineer Vijay Dhaka, District Town Planner Dr Siddharth Khandelwal, Executive Engineers Sandeep Dhundhwal, Sachin Yadav and Tushar Yadav, along with other senior officials.

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Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said, “Providing better civic amenities to every resident of Gurugram is our highest priority. The projects approved by the Finance and Contract Committee will significantly strengthen the city’s road network, drinking water supply, sewerage and drainage systems. We are committed to ensuring quality, transparency and timely execution so that citizens benefit at the earliest.”

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “The implementation of every project approved by the committee will be carried out in a time-bound and quality-driven manner. Regular monitoring will be undertaken, and concerned officials have been directed to ensure timely execution. MCG remains fully committed to the city’s comprehensive and sustainable development.”