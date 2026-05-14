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MCG plans centralised data centre to monitor water, sewer, streetlights

The system will use SCADA-linked flow meters and sensors to detect leaks, monitor quality and reduce manual operations.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:13 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is set to establish an advanced micro data centre at its new Manesar office to digitally monitor the city’s water supply, sewer network and streetlight systems, with officials claiming residents will benefit within six months.

Officials said every colony, pipeline and boosting station will be mapped for real-time monitoring and faster fault detection. (HT Archive)

The proposed centre, inspired by smart utility management models adopted in Odisha, will function as a centralised monitoring hub for Gurugram’s water distribution network. Every colony, sector and pipeline will be digitally mapped to maintain real-time records of water flow, pipeline capacity, authorised connections and daily supply levels. No details regarding the project cost, funding source or tendering process have been disclosed by the authorities so far.

The project includes installation of flow meters at boosting stations and tubewells, all linked to a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, enabling engineers to remotely monitor the network and instantly detect leakages, pressure issues and supply disruptions. The civic body has begun collecting raw data from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the irrigation department for integration into the system. Beyond quantity, the centre will also track water quality and safety parameters, with officials claiming the system will reduce wastage and improve availability of potable “drink-from-tap” water.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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