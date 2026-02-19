MCG plans smart water meter pilot in Gurugram’s Sector 56 curb tampering

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to roll out a pilot project in the city to assess the effectiveness of smart meters for water supply, officials said on Wednesday. The corporation aims to curb tampering and improve billing accuracy. Officials studying Odisha model, collecting supply data from agencies, and weighing expansion citywide if digital meters improve accuracy and transparency. (HT)

According to officials, this initiative comes amid concerns that conventional mechanical meters are prone to manipulation, leading to revenue losses and inaccurate consumption records.

Officials told HT on Wednesday that MCG is planning to launch the pilot project at Suncity Avenue in Sector 54, housing nearly 1,200 families, to evaluate the performance of smart meters before expanding the initiative to other parts of the city.

To be sure, smart water meters offer real-time, remote digital monitoring and highly accurate measurements, while conventional mechanical meters rely on manual readings of water flow and provide lower precision.

In January, MCG officials visited Odisha for a training session on modern water management practices. Officials said the success in Odisha has influenced Gurugram’s plan and MCG is exploring ways to strengthen its own network. Officials said the focus is to identify areas where water theft, leakage and wastage are highest, particularly in places with ageing pipelines and outdated infrastructure.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, told HT that smart meters could play a crucial role in reducing tampering and improving transparency in water usage. “We are studying the effectiveness of smart meters. The proposal is currently in the works, and if the pilot model proves successful, we will look at implementing it across the city,” he said.

According to officials, a majority of households currently have conventional mechanical meters which are susceptible to tampering and manipulation. Many households do not have meters and instead pay a fixed charge based on their property size in square metres, a system that does not accurately reflect actual water consumption. Moreover, the issue of “water mafia” has been a persistent concern in Gurugram, often forcing residents to pay extra for tankers.

Pradeep Kumar, executive engineer, MCG, said, “Smart meters are a bit costly compared to mechanical meters, but they provide accuracy and transparency. The plan is in the works, and we will be ready for the pilot project execution in the coming days.”

Kusum Sharma, chairperson of the Suncity residents’ welfare association (RWA), said residents are ready to support the initiative if implemented effectively. “The smart meter plan looks good on paper, provided it is executed properly. Several households in our township are paying high water bills that do not match their actual consumption. If implemented well, this can bring much-needed accuracy to the billing system,” she said.

Officials said MCG has started collecting raw data of water supplied to households from their end from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the irrigation department to monitor water flow from sources to consumers.