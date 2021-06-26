MCG reclaims 70 acres by removing illegal constructions

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) reclaimed over 70 acres of its land by razing illegal structures in Baliawas village and Laxman Vihar, as per a release issued by the civic body on Saturday.

At Baliawas village, located near the Gurugram-Faridabad border, the MCG demolished an illegal sports academy and reclaimed 70 acres of government land. The sports academy had been illegally operating since 2008, said officials.

Five earthmover machines were used in the drive and 150 police personnel accompanied the enforcement team of the MCG for the drive, in which around 70 acres were being used for cricket and football grounds, a sports academy, and an unauthorised boundary wall were reclaimed.

The MCG also erected ownership boards, to warn people of action in case of illegal encroachments. MCG officials said that there was no untoward incident.

After reclaiming civic land, MCG’s horticulture wing started the process of planting saplings on the vacant plot.

In the other drive, MCG officials demolished an under-construction apartment that being built illegally on 200 square yards at RK Enclave Society in Laxman Vihar Phase 2, under heavy police presence.

Hitesh Dahiya, an assistant engineer, enforcement, MCG, said that all illegal flats were demolished and illegally built ramps in front of the houses in the surrounding area were also demolished.

“Officials have been directed to remove all illegal encroachments from MCG plots so that these could be used better. Various types of civic amenities can be developed on these lands for the public or the same can be used to increase the revenue of the MCG by developing commercial buildings on them,” said Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, commissioner, MCG.

The MCG commissioner said that it is mandatory to get building plans approved before starting any construction within MCG limits. Any construction done without approval will be considered unauthorised and action will be taken against the violator as per the law, he said.