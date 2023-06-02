MCG recommends FIR against sanitation workers for disrupting garbage collection

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday issued a notice to the protesting sanitation workers and recommended FIRs against them for allegedly misbehaving with civic body officials and opposing garbage collection, said officials.

Gurugram, India-June 02, 2023: Garbage Piles seen spread over Khandsa road near Shivaji Nagar due to the ongoing protest by sanitation workers against the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 02 June 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)**To go with Leena Dhankar's story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCG officials said that if the protesting employees do not return to work, action will be taken to dismiss them under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

According to officials, 3,000 sanitation workers of the MCG are on an indefinite strike and have stopped cleaning streets, residential areas and public places. This has resulted in the pile-up of garbage in various city areas.

MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said that they will take strict action against people disrupting the cleaning work. “We were forced to get the areas cleaned after the sanitation workers refused to resume work. We had to hire private agencies and all our teams were given tasks to lift garbage at all major areas. We have already filed complaints against the sanitation workers and a case was registered on Thursday,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said they cannot leave the city in filthy conditions. He said that the sanitation workers have started misbehaving and threatening MCG officials. “We have asked police to register cases against the protesters for disrupting work and taking law into their hands. The protesters are not letting our teams lift garbage and many complaints were received from different residents’ welfare associations (RWAs),” he said.

MCG officials said that the notice clearly mentions that sanitation workers cannot stage protests against the civic body as they are on municipal roles. “This is the final warning and if the employees do not return to work, then the department will take action and dismiss them for violating the rules of the municipal corporation,” Kumar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many RWAs have approached the MCG to get their areas cleaned as it has been more than 10 days since the sanitation workers have been on a strike.

Rajkumar Yadav, RWA president of Sector 45, said that they have hired a private agency to collect the garbage. “MCG should dismiss the protesting workers with immediate effect as they are harassing the public and are also seen throwing garbage on streets leading to mosquito breeding,” he said.

Naresh Malkat, state secretary of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, said that they are ready to go behind bars but will not stop their protests. “Our men are ready to face action. We will continue to disrupt the lifting of garbage and cleaning of streets. We will start protesting on the streets and will sit on a hunger strike later this week if the situation remains the same,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail