MCG removes unipoles from Sohna Road, Southern Peripheral Road

Amid an ongoing inquiry on the lack of action taken by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) against illegal unipoles, the civic body removed such structures from Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 11:48 PM IST
HT Image

Amid an ongoing inquiry on the lack of action taken by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) against illegal unipoles, the civic body removed such structures from Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

Last month, during the MCG House meeting, following allegations of inaction against illegal unipoles and complaints raised by councillors, mayor Madhu Azad had initiated an inquiry in the matter.

On Saturday evening, MCG officials removed at least a dozen such illegal structures from the two stretches.

“By not taking action against illegal unipoles, MCG is losing out on several ends — one, its land is being illegally encroached and the other is that the MCG is losing out potential revenue it can gather from advertisers. Hence, the matter is under inquiry,” said Azad.

There are around 90 authorised unipoles for advertising, said MCG officials.

