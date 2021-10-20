Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MCG seals 16 illegal structures in Zone 1, removes 100 hoardings along Dwarka Expressway
MCG seals 16 illegal structures in Zone 1, removes 100 hoardings along Dwarka Expressway

Illegal hoardings around Dwarka expressway were removed, besides sealing of 16 illegal structures by MCG. (MCG)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

At least 16 unauthorised structures were sealed by officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in four wards of the city on Wednesday. The structures, located in wards 13, 15, 16 and 22, all under Zone 1, were commercial and residential buildings, including a few that were under construction.

“A team of enforcement wing officials sealed 16 illegal structures in areas such as Gandhi Nagar, New Colony area, Krishna Colony and Saraswati Enclave. The drive was conducted on Wednesday afternoon without any major resistance or untoward action,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said.

MCG officials said the sealing drive was conducted on the instruction of MCG’s Zone 1 joint commissioner, Sumit Kumar. “Prior to the sealing, notices were issued to all 16 building owners to present official documents to show if they had carried out construction according to norms and after procuring building plan approval. All of them failed to exhibit any such documentation, following which sealing was carried out,” a senior MCG official privy to the matter said.

The MCG officials also carried out a drive against illegal advertisements in areas located along the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday and removed around 100 illegal hoardings.

As per the by-laws of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act,1994, no person or firm can display any kind of advertisement within Gurugram without seeking approval from MCG.

MCG officials said that they are in the process of identifying violators and subsequently, will take action against them under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement by-laws and Haryana Defacement of Property Act.

“Applications are available online at the MCG’s official website for seeking permission for advertising. The person concerned has to pay the requisite fee to the MCG depending on the duration for advertising, and accordingly, the same is approved. Drives against both illegal advertisements and structures will continue this week,” Rohilla said.

