MCG suspends engineer, issues notice over ‘monsoon lapses’ in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has suspended a junior engineer and issued a show-cause notice to a private contractor over alleged negligence in monsoon management after heavy rainfall on July 28 triggered severe waterlogging in parts of the city.

(Representative image) Officials said repeated reminders were issued to deploy pumping machinery in Ward 25, but the required equipment was allegedly not provided during the rainfall. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official order, the junior engineer was suspended with immediate effect under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, for allegedly failing to ensure timely deployment of pump sets in Sectors 14 and 17C. MCG said that despite prior instructions to station pumping equipment at all waterlogging-prone locations before the rains, pump sets were not deployed in time, resulting in prolonged inundation and inconvenience to residents.

In a separate action, MCG served a show cause notice to a cooperative entity, the agency responsible for providing pumping machinery in Ward 25 during the monsoon. The civic body alleged that the agency failed to deploy the required machinery despite repeated verbal and telephonic reminders.

Officials said the absence of pumping equipment during the July 28 rainfall led to persistent waterlogging in the ward, causing significant hardship to residents. The agency has been directed to submit its reply within two days, failing which MCG may terminate the work order, forfeit the security deposit, blacklist the agency and initiate other action under the contract.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said negligence in monsoon preparedness would not be tolerated at any level. “Ensuring the safety and convenience of residents remained the corporation’s top priority and strict action would be taken against any official or agency found failing to discharge their responsibilities,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said negligence in monsoon preparedness would not be tolerated at any level. “Ensuring the safety and convenience of residents remained the corporation’s top priority and strict action would be taken against any official or agency found failing to discharge their responsibilities,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

HT has withheld the identity of the suspended junior engineer and the cooperative entity, as attempts to contact them for comment were unsuccessful.