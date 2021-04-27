MCG takes charge of oxygen supply, to ensure buffer for emergencies

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took over the charge of oxygen supply management in the district on Tuesday, following which senior officials said that one of their main priorities is to arrange a buffer of at least 10 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to ensure that hospitals and clinics don’t run out of oxygen and there is no loss of life.

“The Haryana government has allocated 35 metric tonnes of daily oxygen supply to the city, of which 20 metric tonnes is procured from the INOX oxygen plant in Bhiwadi of Rajasthan and 15 metric tonnes from the Air Liquid Company in Panipat. Teams have been formed for (monitoring supply from) each of the plants and the three oxygen refilling stations in the city,” said MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Tuesday.

Singh was designated as the leader of a high-level five-member committee constituted by the district administration on Tuesday and would be responsible for the procurement and regulation of oxygen supply to facilities in the district.

Officials familiar with the developments said that the MCG is in the process of setting up a dedicated call centre for addressing oxygen-related matters round-the-clock.

Singh said that all hospitals and clinics will have to alert the MCG at least four hours in advance, before their oxygen supply runs low, so that the civic body can deliver it to the facilities, within the stipulated time frame.

MCG officials said that while the oxygen company in Bhiwadi has tankers to transport oxygen to Gurugram, the same is not the case with the company in Panipat. The MCG team designated for the Panipat plant will arrange tankers through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for transporting oxygen to the city. The team designated for the Bhiwadi plant may also avail of tankers from the RTO if the need requires.

MCG officials said that the vehicles from the Bhiwadi plant will supply liquid medical oxygen directly to 10-12 hospitals that have their own oxygen tanks, such as Medanta, Fortis, Artemis, Max hospital, Park and Metro hospitals, among others while the oxygen from the Panipat plant will be transported to the three oxygen refill stations, two of which are in Manesar and one in Sector 16. From the three refilling stations, oxygen will be supplied through cylinders to the remaining hospitals in the city. There are 43 Covid-19 hospitals in Gurugram.

Singh said that all teams deputed in oxygen supply management will work round-the-clock and they have been directed to deal with all oxygen-related matters on priority to avoid a crisis. According to private hospitals, at least six people have died in the city since Sunday due to a shortage of oxygen.

To address the shortage of oxygen in Gurugram, deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Sunday had formed an eight-member committee to devise a district oxygen plan for the city. The committee comprised seven officials from the MCG and one from the Gurugram police.

In the first meeting of the MCG’s committee on Tuesday, members met Singh at his residence in Civil Lines along with other senior MCG officials to take stock of the oxygen situation in the city.

Singh said that the MCG has constituted another team for determining the average oxygen requirement of the district, the individual requirement of hospitals, current availability and projected requirement for at least the next four days. “Depending on these factors, the team will be responsible for making a schedule for distribution and determining the delivery time, as per the requirement. All teams have been directed to ensure the city soon has enough oxygen stock, so that there is always a buffer of 10 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. This will ensure that hospitals and clinics never run out of oxygen and there is always a surplus,” said Singh.

