MCG to implement two-cluster, eight-zone administrative system from June 15

Starting from June 15, the areas under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be divided into two administrative clusters and eight zones, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the reorganisation was ordered by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya to enhance coordination among departments and ensure quicker redressal of public grievances across the city. (HT)

According to officials, the reorganisation was ordered by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya to enhance coordination among departments and ensure quicker redressal of public grievances across the city.

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Officials said that under the revised structure, Cluster-1 will comprise four zones. Zone-1 will cover wards 9, 10, 16 and 17; Zone-2 will include wards 11, 14, 15 and 18; Zone-3 will consist of wards 5, 6, 7, 33 and 34, while Zone-4 will cover wards 8, 28, 29, 30 and 32.

Similarly, Cluster-2 will have four zones. Zone-5 will comprise wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 36; Zone-6 will include wards 12, 13, 27, 31 and 35; Zone-7 will cover wards 19, 20, 21 and 22, and Zone-8 will comprise wards 23, 24, 25 and 26.

The MCG previously operated with the city divided into 4 zones containing a total of 36 wards, said Dahiya.

Detailed orders on administrative control, reporting mechanisms, branch allocation, among others, will be issued separately. Until then, officials and employees will continue to discharge their duties under the existing arrangement, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that Dahiya also directed the chief town planner to prepare detailed maps of the newly created clusters, zones and ward boundaries. Once approved, these maps will be circulated to all departments and made available on the MCG website for public access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that Dahiya also directed the chief town planner to prepare detailed maps of the newly created clusters, zones and ward boundaries. Once approved, these maps will be circulated to all departments and made available on the MCG website for public access. {{/usCountry}}

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“The administrative restructuring has become necessary in view of the city’s rapid growth and rising civic expectations. The new cluster and zone system will speed up decision-making, enhance accountability at the field level and enable more efficient, transparent and time-bound delivery of civic services,” Dahiya said.

He added that the new system would play a crucial role in improving the management of sanitation, drainage, property tax collection, public grievance redressal, development works and other municipal services, ultimately benefiting residents through more effective governance.