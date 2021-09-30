MCG Ward 34 polls: Four candidates set to battle out councillor post

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Ward 34 will get a new councillor this Sunday, with four candidates filing their nominations for the polls.

In the fray are Rama Rathee, a former councillor of Ward 34 and the wife of the late RS Rathee, the incumbent who died of Covid-19 on May 30, following which the seat has been vacant; Jagmohan, an independent candidate and resident of Sikanderpur; Zile Singh, the president of Saraswati Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA); and Mohit Yadav, an advocate from Sikanderpur.

Jagmohan and Singh are second-time contestants, having participated in the 2017 polls, while Yadav is a first-time contestant.

Prominent societies of Belvedere Towers in Cyber City, The Ivy apartments in Sector 28; The Magnolias in Sector 42, DLF Phases 1-2 townships, Silver Oaks Apartment in DLF Phase-1, Oakwood Estate in DLF Phase-2, Beverly Park 1 and 2, Heritage City and Essel Towers, all located on MG Road, fall under Ward 34.

“Being a former councillor, I am well versed with the problems and demands of residents in Ward 34. My main aim is to bridge the gap between the civic infrastructure deficit in regards to the existing population, due to which there is stress on amenities such as water supply, drainage, and electricity,” Rathee said.

Jagmohan comes from a family of local leaders. Before the MCG was formed in 2008, when the panchayati system was abolished, his mother was the sarpanch of Sikanderpur village in 2001. “I have watched the various changes and developments that have taken place over the last two decades closely and will be banking on this experience to expedite future as well as present development projects in ward 34,” Jagmohan said.

Singh said, “During my rallies and door-to-door visits, I have been telling residents that by voting for me, they have a year to monitor and see my work as a prospective councillor closely. If they are dissatisfied with my tenure, then they can vote for another candidate in the 2022 MCG elections.”

Mohit Yadav, the only first-time contestant, said, “If elected, I would introduce pedestrian-friendly amenities and provide comprehensive CCTV camera coverage in my ward. As the youngest candidate, I am hoping that I appeal to the challenges and concerns of the youth.”

On October 3, the poll will be held from 8am to 4.30pm at 12 polling stations and 30 booths, following which counting will be done and results declared.