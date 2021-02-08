MCG workers turn up for Covid-19 vaccinations after officials intervene

The turnout of sanitation workers for Covid-19 vaccinations on Day 3 witnessed a major jump, following an intervention by the civic body’s commissioner. After voicing concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines, leaders of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) sanitation workers’ union had previously stayed away from the vaccinations, but turned up for the jabs on Day 3.

Overall, 1,445 MCG workers, including those who missed the vaccinations on the first two days, took the vaccine shots at the 15 session sites set up for the MCG on Monday. Officials said this marks a big increase as only 228 workers were vaccinated on the first two days, against their target of 1,000 workers.

The MCG has decided to revise its targets and set weekly ones centre wise — 492 is the highest vaccination target, at the Sector 39 community centre, and 204 is the lowest target, at the MCG’s Sector 34 office.

Overall, 6,977 MCG officials have been categorised as front-line workers, of whom nearly 70% are sanitation workers. The majority of sanitation workers, following the lead of their union leaders, had refrained from getting themselves vaccinated amid fears of after-effects.

On Monday, the MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh held talks with the union leaders and made them understand its importance.

“A vaccine for Covid-19 is a matter of the highest importance across the globe. MCG officials are classified as front-line workers for a reason, as they not only travel to different corners of the city but are also engaged in its preventive measures. If they failed to get themselves vaccinated during this stage, their turn is likely to come after a gap of nearly six months, as per the age group decided by the central government,” said Singh.

He said that he made union leaders understand that if sanitation workers aren’t vaccinated at this stage, it may not only be a health hazard for them but also for thousands of Gurugram residents too, including their families and friends.

“I made sure that a few major union leaders are vaccinated and asked them to ensure that all sanitation workers come forward and complete the process, as they too fall in the category of front-line workers. Front-line workers have been given this opportunity by the government, which should be availed of by all. Doctors are available on the spot in all the vaccination camps and no person needs to panic for any reason,” said Singh, who also took a Covid-19 vaccine shot at a community centre in Sector 15 on Monday.

Rajesh Kumar, president of the union of MCG’s sanitation workers, said, “I had met the MCG commissioner outside the vaccination centre in Sector 15. He informed us about its importance. Subsequently, another union leader and I got the vaccine as well. We have reached out to other sanitation workers to also come forward.”

To further expedite the process and provide easier access to front-line workers, the MCG on Monday also increased their vaccination session sites from five to 15. Also, officials said they are aiming to finish the process within this week.

“We have increased the total number of vaccination centres and placed them at strategic locations where the number of MCG officials is the highest. This way, workers can visit their nearest centre in quick time and without much hassle. It will also ensure that we can finish the vaccination process at the earliest possible timeline,” said Dr Ashish Singla, senior medical officer, MCG.

Of the 15 vaccination centres, 14 have been set up at community centres in sectors 27, 39, 15, 45, 10A, 4, 7, 47, Islampur village, Badshahpur, Sukhrali, Tigra village, Basai Enclave and Sikanderpur, while one centre has also been set up at the MCG’s main office in Sector 34.